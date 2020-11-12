GWM Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $2,588,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

Shares of GS opened at $218.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

