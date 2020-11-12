GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,354,900. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.