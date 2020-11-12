GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 114.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

