GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Quidel by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 50,742 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Quidel by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quidel by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,906,000 after buying an additional 219,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $214.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.99. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Quidel’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $5,494,082. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.