GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $309.96 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.