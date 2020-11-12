GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,630,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,464,000 after buying an additional 209,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,162,000 after buying an additional 448,309 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after buying an additional 719,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after buying an additional 633,444 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $298.59 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,866.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.73.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

