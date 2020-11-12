GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

NYSE:FCN opened at $103.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.55. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

