GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $213.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $215.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $1,953,535.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,799,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,947,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $3,050,443.62. Insiders sold 273,042 shares of company stock worth $46,777,769 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

