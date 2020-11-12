GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,678 Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Global X China Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 599,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 120,297 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 621.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

