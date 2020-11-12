GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,905 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tortoise Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tortoise Acquisition by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tortoise Acquisition by 12.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Acquisition by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period.

Shares of SHLL opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

