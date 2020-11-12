GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 35,953 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

