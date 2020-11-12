GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.90, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

