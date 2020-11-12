GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 413.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 195,294 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $7,757,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,083.9% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 118,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,391 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 21.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 97,556 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

