GWM Advisors LLC Invests $594,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $42,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $2,831,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 125,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $1,751,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

