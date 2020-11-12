GWM Advisors LLC Invests $593,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Teradata by 23.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 612,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 114,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Teradata by 863.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 351,773 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 100,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Teradata by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 715,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 66,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.