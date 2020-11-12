GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 73,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $74.44.

