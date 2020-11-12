GWM Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,777 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $143.55 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average is $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -797.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

