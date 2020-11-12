GWM Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.