GWM Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 35.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,647,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 224.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,062 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 89.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,462,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 690,178 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,450,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,889,000 after acquiring an additional 443,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 456.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 395,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 324,345 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $30.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.