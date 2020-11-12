GWM Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Align Technology by 5,286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock opened at $461.78 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $507.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,801,984.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $76,342,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.