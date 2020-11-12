GWM Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cummins by 123.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 49.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 253.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

CMI opened at $234.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.08. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

