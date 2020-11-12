GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 348,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000.

RWK opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $65.85.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

