GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 173.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 173.2% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $29.88 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54.

