GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,236 B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. State Street Corp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,984,000 after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $574,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 9.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGS stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

