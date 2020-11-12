GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,928 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 161,619 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $346.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.75. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.44 and a twelve month high of $370.90.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.