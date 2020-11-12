GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,119 AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AZN stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

