GWM Advisors LLC Buys 537 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,309,000 after buying an additional 209,804 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 115,535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,100,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $455.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,050 shares of company stock valued at $80,877,622. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

