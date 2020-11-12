GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,767 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $153.34.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

