GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,507,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Moody’s by 105.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after buying an additional 173,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after buying an additional 154,131 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $280.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.67. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

