GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 10,257 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 83,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 52,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 260.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

