Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $721,000 Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPLD. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1,898.8% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at $4,588,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 311.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 91,433 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the third quarter worth about $3,057,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $510,972.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,688,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,578,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,995 shares of company stock worth $3,278,130. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

