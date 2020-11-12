Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $602,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $216,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $417.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,086.28, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.64 and its 200 day moving average is $305.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,264 shares of company stock valued at $56,890,119. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Independent Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.