Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $6,453,193.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,740,862.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $74,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,037. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $115.10 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

