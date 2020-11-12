Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,864. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

