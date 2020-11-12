Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 135.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,346,000 after acquiring an additional 680,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 504,506 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $54,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2,346.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 296,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 284,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 15.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,202,000 after acquiring an additional 169,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of GLOB opened at $186.73 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $210.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 137.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

