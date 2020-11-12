Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.29. Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $35.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87.

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related publications, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and the United States.

