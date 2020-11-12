Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives $9.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $637.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 164,744 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 45,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

