General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

