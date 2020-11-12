GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) & Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Head to Head Comparison

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeneLink and Biocept’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biocept $5.53 million 11.94 -$25.14 million ($12.20) -0.40

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biocept.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Biocept shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GeneLink and Biocept, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biocept has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.68%. Given Biocept’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biocept is more favorable than GeneLink.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Biocept -462.43% -142.34% -101.38%

Volatility & Risk

GeneLink has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biocept beats GeneLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company's Target-Selector molecular technology enables detection of mutations and genome alterations with enhanced sensitivity and specificity, as well as is applicable to nucleic acid from ctDNA. In addition, it offers laboratory services to medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians to determine the treatment plan for their patients, as well as to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies developing drug candidate therapies to treat cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, laboratories, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

