Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Trading 6.7% Higher After Earnings Beat

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.69. 252,843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 250,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $159.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

About Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

