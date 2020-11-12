FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$51.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $8.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $100.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

