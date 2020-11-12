FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Flowserve by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

