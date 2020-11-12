FS KKR Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,942 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,911% compared to the typical daily volume of 196 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $16.76 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

