FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSKR. National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.91%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

