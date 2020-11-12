Frank Hanna Sells 41,000 Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) Stock

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) insider Frank Hanna sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total value of £36,080 ($47,138.75).
LON MBH opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 131.40 ($1.72). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80.
