Frank Hanna Sells 41,000 Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) Stock

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) insider Frank Hanna sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total value of £36,080 ($47,138.75).

LON MBH opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 131.40 ($1.72). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand; and traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

