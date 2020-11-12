First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FCNCA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $529.07 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $276.08 and a 52-week high of $577.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.