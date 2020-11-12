First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FCNCA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $529.07 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $276.08 and a 52-week high of $577.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

