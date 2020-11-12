Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 29,199 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.94.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

