Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $322,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 191,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 97,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

NYSE APD opened at $280.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

