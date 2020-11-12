Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 357 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $143.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,037 shares of company stock worth $6,593,593. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

