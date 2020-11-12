Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 252 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Copart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

CPRT stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

